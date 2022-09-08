Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden “did a very important service to the country” by calling so-called “MAGA Republicans” “semi-fascist.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “So this past week as President Biden gave a speech on democracy and the threats to it. As a Republican, I have been outspoken that I think it’s one of the biggest issues facing our country, but I did worry that using the language saying many who support the former president are semi-fascist or leaning toward it was divisive. You experienced this when you used the term deplorable, a backlash from the right. Do you think the president met the right tone, or do you think this was divisive and could have been framed better?”

Read more at Breitbart