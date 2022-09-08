Hillary Clinton: Biden ‘Did a Very Important Service to the Country’ by Calling Republicans ‘Semi-Fascist’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that President Joe Biden “did a very important service to the country” by calling so-called “MAGA Republicans” “semi-fascist.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “So this past week as President Biden gave a speech on democracy and the threats to it. As a Republican, I have been outspoken that I think it’s one of the biggest issues facing our country, but I did worry that using the language saying many who support the former president are semi-fascist or leaning toward it was divisive. You experienced this when you used the term deplorable, a backlash from the right. Do you think the president met the right tone, or do you think this was divisive and could have been framed better?”

Read more at Breitbart

Join now!

You may like these posts