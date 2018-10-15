NEW YORK POST:

Hillary Clinton said Sunday that her husband’s presidential affair with Monica Lewinsky wasn’t an abuse of power — because the then-22-year-old White House intern “was an adult.”

The assertion by Clinton was particularly stunning given the current #MeToo movement she has championed, not to mention that her presidential campaign centered on her becoming the nation’s first female commander-in-chief if elected.

Asked if her husband should have resigned the presidency after the affair came to light, Hillary told CBS’s “Sunday Morning,” “Absolutely not.”

Pressed on whether Bill had committed an abuse of power — since a president of the United States couldn’t have a consensual relationship with an intern — she added, “No, no” because Lewinsky “was an adult.”

Bill Clinton was 49 at the time.

Hillary then tried to deflect attention away from the issue and began focusing on President Trump and the many allegations of sexual misconduct that were leveled against him before the 2016 election.

“Let me ask you this: Where’s the investigation of the current incumbent, against whom numerous allegations have been made and which he dismisses, denies and ridicules?” Clinton said.

As for her husband, she said, “So there was an investigation, and it — as I believe — came out in the right place.”

The US House voted to impeach Bill Clinton for lying under oath and obstructing justice, but the US Senate later acquitted him, and he remained in office.