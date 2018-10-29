THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

All signs are pointing to a Hillary Clinton run for president in 2020.

While she answered “No,” that she wouldn’t make yet another run for the Oval Office in two years, she admitted, “I’d like to be president.”

During a Friday evening Q&A with Recode’s Kara Swisher, the subject of the next presidential election came up.

“We’re going to talk about 2020 in a minute — do you want to run again?” Swisher asked.

“No,” Clinton responded coyly, triggering groans from admirers. “No.”

“Well, I— well, I’d like to be president,” she admitted, bursting into laughter and cackles.

“Look, I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done.”