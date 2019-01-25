NBC NEWS:

Congressional Democrats said Friday that the arrest and indictment earlier in the day of former Trump adviser Roger Stone in the Russia probe could foreshadow even bigger developments.

“Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Michael Cohen, Rick Gates, Michael Flynn… What did the President know and when did he know it?” tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

Stone, 66, was arrested by FBI agents early Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and has been indicted by a federal grand jury through Robert Mueller’s investigation on charges of obstruction, giving false statements and witness tampering.

Some Democrats focused on the threat to Mueller’s probe. “It is incumbent, it is imperative that all of us, whether we’re senators or whether we’re citizens at home do everything we can to defend the Mueller investigation. Think that’s what we need,” Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is also conducting its own probe, said the indictment could be a sign of things to come. “Stone indictment a possible preview of coming attractions — in living color, more dynamite disclosures are likely from this dramatic Trump crony & potential co-conspirator,” he tweeted. “Stone is an existential threat to Trump. A claimed key conduit for Russian communication, Stone was as close to Trump as anyone in the campaign — with possibly damning info on him & others.”