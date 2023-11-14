Hiker Rich Moore, 71, missing for three months is found dead in Colorado with his white Jack Russell dog still alive next to his body

A 71-year-old hiker missing since August has been found dead in the Colorado mountains with his loyal dog, who miraculously survived two months in the wilderness, by his side.

Rich Moore and his white Jack Russell, Finney, had set out for a hike on August 19 to Blackhead Peak, located in the San Juan Mountains of southwestern Colorado. The missing man’s body was discovered by a local hunter on October 30 in the Lower Blanco drainage basin.

The hiking route to Blackhead’s 12,500-foot summit is approximately three miles with an elevation gain of 2,500 feet. The road to the peak is described as ‘rough, rocky, and steep, but the last stretch is an unmaintained ‘social trail, The Mercury News reported.

The day after Moore’s body was found, members from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue were flown into the area to recover the victim.

Moore’s loyal dog, who miraculously survived, was transported to a local veterinary hospital, and was later reunited with her family.

Moore’s cause of death has not been disclosed, but authorities said that foul play was not suspected, The Denzer Gazette reported.

