In an unprecedented step, far-left funding platform GoFundMe has announced it will “redirect” donations intended for the Canadian Freedom Convoy to “credible and established charities” that are chosen by Freedom Convoy organizers and “verified by GoFundMe.”

In what is likely to go down in history as one of the most brazen actions ever taken by a Big Tech platform, money sent by small donors to the Freedom Convoy will be redirected to causes that the donors never intended to support, unless they request a refund before February 19.

It is the latest in a long line of politically biased decisions by the platform which has driven many conservative activists to alternative platforms, such as the Christian-owned competitor GiveSendGo.

Via GoFundMe:

Given how this situation has evolved, no further funds will be directly distributed to the Freedom Convoy organizers — we will work with organizers to send all remaining funds to credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe. All donors may submit a request for a full refund until February 19th, 2022 using this dedicated refund form.

The Freedom Convoy, which was created by Canadian truckers to protest draconian coronavirus restrictions in the country, has captured attention around the world.

