‘HIGHLY PROFITABLE SCAM’: SOUTHERN POVERTY LAW CENTER ‘RIPPING OFF DONORS,’ FORMER STAFFER SAYS

DAILY CALLER

The Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) is a “highly profitable scam” that “never lived up to the values it espoused,” according to former SPLC staffer Bob Moser. The New Yorker on Thursday published a scathing essay from Moser, now a Rolling Stone reporter, accusing the left-wing non-profit of “ripping off donors” while turning a blind eye to sexual harassment and racial discrimination within its own ranks. The SPLC fired co-founder Morris Dees on March 13 over unspecified conduct issues. The SPLC announced Dees’ firing after roughly two dozen SPLC employees previously signed a letter to the organization’s leadership expressing their alarm at “allegations of mistreatment, sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and racism,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

READ MORE AT THE DAILY CALLER

Have you read "Stop Mass Hysteria"?

Advertisements