A former UCLA lecturer who threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the school was arrested in Colorado on Tuesday morning, a day after posting 300 threatening YouTube videos and warning in emails to the school’s faculty ‘da war is coming’.

Matthew Harris sent the expletive-ridden email to UCLA’s philosophy department, and linked to videos depicting previous mass shootings including Columbine and Las Vegas, and an 800-page manifesto.

UCLA, in a tweet on Tuesday morning, said they were working with ‘out of state’ law enforcement but it’s unclear if they even know where he is.

He was let go from his job last year after a student reported that he had sent them pornography.

