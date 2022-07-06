Bobby Crimo was known to police and once threatened to ‘kill everyone’ in his family with his vast collection of knives – but cops didn’t arrest him

Highland Park shooter Robert ‘Bobby’ Crimo III, 21, has been charged by the Illinois State’s Attorney’s office with seven counts of first degree murder.

The charges were announced in a press conference by the Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart the day after the July 4 parade shooting that claimed the lives of seven people and injured dozens more.

Each charge carries a maximum sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole

In his remarks, Rinehart said that Crimo could be facing nearly a dozen further charges, including assault and attempted murder.

He said: ‘These are the first of many charges.’

During the press conference, Rinehart did not speculate on the motive for the shooting.

