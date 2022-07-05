The “person of interest” arrested in the deadly mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade outside Chicago on Monday has been identified as a 22-year-old local amateur rapper with a history of disturbing online posts.

Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, who performs as “Awake the Rapper,” was taken into custody Monday shortly after FBI agents visited his family’s home in Highwood, about a mile from the scene of the shooting in Highland Park, WGN-TV ­reported.

An IMDb page under Crimo’s name identifies him as a “rapper, singer, songwriter, actor and director” from the Chicago area. The page boasts one of his songs released in 2018 amassed “millions of plays so far across online streaming platforms.”

“The hip hop phenom is mostly known for his hit song ‘On My Mind’ which was released on Oct. 8, 2018. The track has amassed millions of plays so far across online streaming platforms,” boasts one user-written bio on the page.

