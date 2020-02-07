NJ.com

Members of the Shabazz High School junior varsity boys basketball team repeatedly punched and kicked their coach in a violent attack in Newark following a game Tuesday night, officials confirmed to NJ Advance Media. A video of the incident, obtained by NJ Advance Media, shows at least four players knocking the coach to the ground while punching and kicking him repeatedly outside the school. The video of the attack lasts about 25 seconds. Newark Mayor Ras Baraka told NJ Advance Media he visited Shabazz Thursday morning to address the situation with district Superintendent Roger León and administrators, coaches and players from the school. The players involved in the altercation were immediately suspended, officials said.

READ MORE AT NJ.COM