A Covington High School student has been arrested and others may face disciplinary actions after an apparent Tik-Tok challenge gone wrong. A wheelchair-bound 64-year-old teacher was injured in an attack after the bell rang, and the superintendent says he is appalled. The student, Larrianna Jackson, grabbed the teacher by the hair and beat her to the ground in an unprovoked attack. She is now facing charges of battery after punching her differently-abled teacher in class, Ms Jackson may face one to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000(over £3000) if convicted of the charge of battery, authorities said.

