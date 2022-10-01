A girls’ high school volleyball team in Vermont has been banned from their own locker room after some girls raised concerns about a biological male claiming to be a transgender girl using the facility.

The school is charging the natural-born girls with “harassment” and “bullying” for speaking out against the administration for allowing a biological boy to change with them in their locker room, according to WCAX Burlington.

“It’s a huge thing. Everyone’s asking, ‘So, why aren’t you allowed in the locker room?” student Blake Allen told WCAX.

“My mom wants me to do this interview to try to make a change,” Allen added. “I feel like for stating my opinion — that I don’t want a biological man changing with me — that I should not have harassment charges or bullying charges. They should all be dropped.”

After speaking out, the girls were blocked from using the facilities in, a perfect example of why more women don’t speak out against transgender athletes.

READ MORE