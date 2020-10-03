The U.S. Sun:

DONALD Trump’s age and weight make him two to three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, one of the country’s leading obesity experts has warned.

Trump, 74, was rushed to Walter Reed medical center out of an “abundance of caution” on Friday night after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is reportedly having trouble breathing leading to “serious concerns” among White House officials – but the president has insisted “I think I’m doing well.”

Doctor David Buchin from Huntington Hospital, New York, told The Sun that Trump’s height and weight give him a BMI of 30.5 – putting him in the “obese” category and placing him at a significantly higher risk of developing complication or dying from coronavirus.

“Trump’s height is 6’3″ and he’s 244 pounds, which puts him at a BMI of 30.5 so there’s no question about it – he’s obese. Anything above 30 is obese,” Dr Buchin, the director of bariatric surgery at the hospital, said.

“Being obese doesn’t increase the risk of catching COVID-19 but if you’re obese you have a much poorer outcome.

