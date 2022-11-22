A keen Twitter user going by “Shoe” posted screenshots of an advertising campaign for the luxury fashion brand Balenciaga showing disturbing images of young children holding stuffed animals wearing bondage gear.

Perhaps the most unusual part of the ad campaign was that a paper document on a table in one of the images talks about a child pornography court case.

In a Twitter thread posted Monday, Shoe wrote, “the brand ‘Balenciaga’ just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about ‘virtual child porn’ normal stuff.”

the brand "Balenciaga" just did a uh….. interesting… photoshoot for their new products recently which included a very purposely poorly hidden court document about 'virtual child porn'



normal stuff pic.twitter.com/zjMN5WhZ0s — shoe (@shoe0nhead) November 21, 2022

The thread also pointed out the fashion brand left Twitter less than a week ago, with Shoe writing, “interesting timing.”

In another odd move, the company deleted every single one of their Instagram posts.

Their Instagram page has over 14 million followers.

Get a closer look at the bondage bears below:

Other advertisements for Balenciaga products have suspicious themes as well, including children posing with rainbows, rolls of caution tape, leashes, collars, candles, wine glasses and of course those creepy bondage stuffed animals.

READ MORE