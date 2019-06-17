THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

Virginia’s legislative elections this year will happen under new court-ordered maps, after the Supreme Court ruled Monday that the GOP-led House of Delegates can’t step in and independently appeal a case the state’s attorney general has given up.

The ruling came on procedural grounds, but the effect is to cancel parts of the state House of Delegates maps that have been used for most of this decade, after a lower court found them to be illegal racial gerrymanders.

The 5-4 ruling comes just as Virginia gears up for its legislative elections, with the state House narrowly controlled by Republicans. Democrats believe the new maps give them an advantage.

On Monday, the state House Democratic Caucus called the ruling a victory for civil rights.

“In the past four elections for the Virginia House of Delegates, hundreds of thousands of Virginians have voted in racially gerrymandered districts that violate the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution,” the Democrats said. “The ‘packing’ of African-American voters in the 2011 maps has diluted that fundamental right for so many Virginians of color.”