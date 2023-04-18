Your future self will thank you if you start taking steps towards lowering your blood pressure today. New research suggests that having high blood pressure in your 30s makes it more likely you’ll experience failing brain health in your 70s. Simply put, keeping your blood pressure in a normal range may help stave off brain conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

The findings come from looking at brain scans of older adults who had a history of high blood pressure when they were 30 to 40 years-old with older adults who had normal blood pressure at that age. The high blood pressure group showed lower brain volumes and defects in their white matter. Both of these brain changes have a connection to dementia onset.

Men were also more likely to experience harmful brain changes than women. Men with high blood pressure in their 30s showed more decreases in gray matter volume and frontal cortex volume. The authors explain that the high levels of estrogen women have before menopause may protect the brain from the effects of high blood pressure.

READ MORE