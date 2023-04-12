Scientists have found a ‘hidden chapter’ of Bible text written more than 1,500 years ago.

The page features chapters 11 through 12 from Matthew, providing more details than today’s standard Gospel text.

Scientists uncovered the scripture after applying ultraviolet light to a manuscript about ancient Christian stories and hymns housed at the Vatican Library.

The researchers have not yet revealed a complete translation written in ancient Syriac but shared some details.

In the Greek version of Matthew chapter 12, verse one reads: ‘At that time Jesus went through the grainfields on the Sabbath and his disciples became hungry and began to pick the heads of grain and eat.

The Syriac translation reads, ‘[…] began to pick the heads of grain, rub them in their hands, and eat them.’

The initial text was written around the third century but was erased by a scribe in Palestine – a common practice because the paper made from animal skin was scarce.

