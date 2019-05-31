BREITBART:

Former Colorado Governor and 2020 presidential candidate John Hickenlooper on Wednesday evening told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that President Donald Trump will win back the White House in 2020 if the party does not distance itself from socialism.

“I don’t think socialism is the answer,” Hickenlooper told the left-wing opinion host who wondered why he was identifying socialism as the alternative and disparaging other Democrats running for president like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). “If we don’t distance ourselves from socialism, we’re going to turn the election over… to the worst president in the history of this country. “

As Democrats embrace Medicare for all and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) Green New Deal, Hickenlooper is warning his party that Americans will associate those policies with socialism and turn on Democrats while giving Trump an effective line of attack against his 2020 opponent.