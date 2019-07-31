FOX NEWS:

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper warned during Tuesday night’s Democratic primary debate that “you might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump” if the party adopts Bernie Sanders’ “Medicare for All” plan, the so-called Green New Deal and other populist initiatives.

Hickenlooper’s admonition came as Montana Gov. Steve Bullock and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney also seemingly sought to pump the brakes on the sweeping proposals from Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“The policies — this notion that you’re going to take private insurance away from 180 million Americans,” Hickenlooper began. “The Green New Deal, making sure every American is guaranteed a government job if they want — that is a disaster at the ballot box, you might as well FedEx the election to Donald Trump”