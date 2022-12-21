White people’s “racism” is giving non-whites Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, according to the latest blood libel from Xavier Becerra and “Rachel” Levine’s Department of Health and Human Services.

From Fox News, “Racism raises Alzheimer’s risk for non-White Americans, HHS claims in new report”:

“Entrenched systemic racism” is a significant risk factor for Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in non-White Americans, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) claimed in its 2022 update on how to fight the disease. The HHS’ “National Plan to Address Alzheimer’s Disease” said Black, Hispanic and low-income populations are more likely to face health-related risk factors that contribute to Alzheimer’s and said this disparity is due to “structural inequities” that are the result of racism. Those inequities include “underinvestment in education systems, less walkable communities, decreased access to nutritious food, barriers to health care access and low quality of care in their communities.” The report recommended that one way to reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s is to focus on “cultural competence and equity.”

The Alzheimer’s Association “found high blood pressure and diabetes are suspected risk factors [in developing Alzheimer’s] and said high blood pressure is ‘more prevalent in the African American community,’ while diabetes is ‘more prevalent in the Hispanic community,’” Fox News reported.

“In fact, some studies suggest that after adjusting for health and socioeconomic risk factors, no differences in Alzheimer’s prevalence exist,” the Alzheimer’s Association reported.

Becerra and Levine prefer to just blame white people.

READ MORE