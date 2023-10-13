Hezbollah supporters raise images of burning Israeli flags as terror chief says he’s ‘fully prepared’ to join Hamas war, Israel declares the two terror groups and Iran ‘an axis of evil’ and UN warns Gaza is now ‘a hellhole’

Hezbollah’s chief has said it is ‘fully prepared’ to join Hamas in its war against Israel, with the Jewish state today calling the two terror groups and Iran an ‘axis of evil’.

Sheikh Naim Qassem addressed a large crowd of cheering supporters in Beirut waving Hezbollah and Palestinian flags and holding pictures of burning Israeli ones.

He said major powers, Arab countries and the UN had ‘directly and indirectly’ told Hezbollah ‘not to interfere’ in ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Despite the warnings, the leader of the powerful Iran-backed Lebanese group – which has already clashed with Israeli forces in recent days – said it was ‘ready’ and would ‘contribute’ to confrontations against its southern neighbour.

Qassem’s comments came as Israel’s defence minister Yoav Gallant this afternoon called Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran an ‘axis of evil’. ‘Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas is one axis, an axis of evil. Everything is decided generally from Iran,’ he said.

