KTLA – Los Angeles:

Video shows 2 deputies ambushed, shot while inside patrol vehicle in Compton; gunman at large: LASD

After two deputies were shot and left in critical condition Saturday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released surveillance footage that appears to show the shooting in Compton.

Three hours after shots were fired, the search for the shooter was ongoing, officials said.

The deputies were working with the department’s Transit Services Bureau and sitting inside a patrol vehicle parked near the Blue Line Metro station in Compton when the shooter approached them, according to the department.

They were parked along 101 East Palmer St., across from the station, when the gunman came up “from behind” just before 7 p.m., Captain Kent Wegner said during a news conference later Saturday night.

He said the deputies were facing southbound, and the shooter walked up from the north.

“He walked along the passenger side of the car,” Wegner said. “He acted as if he was going to walk past the car. And then he made a left turn directly toward the car, raised a pistol and fired several rounds inside of the vehicle, striking both of the sheriff’s deputies.”

Both deputies were left in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. They underwent surgery at St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood within four hours of the shooting.

One of the deputies is a 31-year-old woman who is married and has a 6-year-old son, and the other deputy is a 24-year-old man, according to Sheriff Alex Villanueva. He said they were both graduates of Class 437. On its Facebook page, the department posted a video of that class’s graduation ceremony at East Los Angeles College on July 11, 2019.

“They just graduated, and in fact, I swore them into office just 14 months ago,” Villanueva said. “These are real people doing a tough job, and it just shows the dangers of the job, in the blink of an eye.”

While the shooter remains at large, 14 homicide detectives and several other investigators are working to find them based off video collected from cameras in the area and a “very, very generic suspect description” given by the male deputy who was shot, Wegner said.

He said the deputy was only able to describe the shooter as a “dark-skinned male.”

Video courtesy of the Los Angeles Times

Breitbart: One LASD Deputy Shot in the Face; Other Shot in the Head

Read more at KTLA – Los Angeles