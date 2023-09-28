HE’S SHOT: A Confused Joe Biden Stares Blankly as His Handlers Shoo Away Reporters (VIDEO)

WATCH: A highly confused Joe Biden can’t remember the word “COVID” while speaking at a press conference.



A complete moron is leading our country 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hLeqYPZ1an — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) September 27, 2023

Joe Biden on Wednesday held a meeting with the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco.

Biden arrived in California on Tuesday evening after shuffling around Wayne County, Michigan for 12 minutes and talking to striking autoworkers for 87 seconds.

Biden spent Tuesday evening at a ritzy fundraiser with Hollywood elitists.

On Wednesday Joe Biden delivered brief remarks before his handlers ejected reporters.

“AI has the potential to transform research,” Biden said. “America leads the way toward responsible AI innovation.”

At one point Joe Biden couldn’t remember the word “Covid,” and referred to the pandemic as a ‘health crisis.’

