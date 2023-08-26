Heroic Seattle college student, 21, trying to save her mother from brutal attack by stepfather is fatally stabbed 107 times

A University of Washington engineering student was brutally stabbed to death after stepping in as her mother was being assaulted by her stepfather, it is claimed. Angelina Tran, 21, was stabbed a shocking 107 times earlier this month in the Seattle home she shared with her mother Linh Ngoc Tran, 50, and stepfather, Nghiep Kein Chau, 54.

Chau has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder after the attack, which was captured on the home’s surveillance camera.Prosecutors say Chau punched his wife about 15 times in the face and head as they argued in their kitchen before Angelina, who was sleeping, emerged from her room and tried to intervene. Chau then punched Angelina, who held him back so her mother could escape and run downstairs.

