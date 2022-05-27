NEW YORK POST:

An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection agent fearlessly rushed into Robb Elementary School with his barber’s shotgun and rescued dozens of children and his daughter after his wife texted him that there was an active shooter.

Jacob Albarado had just sat down for a haircut when he received the horrifying message from his wife, Trisha, a fourth-grade teacher at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, he told the New York Times.

“There’s an active shooter,” she wrote. “Help,” she sent before sending a chilling: “I love you.”

He immediately leaped out of his seat, grabbed the barber’s shotgun and sped off toward the school.

His daughter, a second-grader, was locked inside a bathroom while his wife hid under desks with her students, the Times reported.

READ MORE