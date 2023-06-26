Every taxpayer who dutifully hands over their hard-earned cash every year to the government should be enraged by IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley’s testimony about how senior leaders at the Department of Justice, the FBI and the IRS sabotaged the five-year investigation into Hunter Biden and allowed him to walk away with a laughably lenient plea deal and unpaid taxes.

Shapley is a hero, as is the second IRS whistleblower who came forward to the House Ways and Means Committee over the last month to tell the truth about an egregious abuse of power at the highest level of the federal government to protect the president from evidence that implicated him in his son’s overseas business dealings and which line agents worried could have national security implications.

There are two strands to this growing scandal.

First is the original story of political corruption first revealed on Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop, which The Post broke on Oct. 14, 2020.

Second is the cover-up, which, like Watergate, has become the bigger scandal.

