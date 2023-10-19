Heroic American-Israeli soldier killed by Hamas while protecting kibbutz from slaughter died after taking over under-fire post to save young recruits, mother says

The mother of an American-Israeli soldier killed by Hamas while protecting a kibbutz from slaughter has said his sacrifice was typical of how he lived.

Second lieutenant Yannai Kaminka, 20, helped save the lives of around 90 fellow soldiers and hundreds of civilians by placing himself on the front line of the first wave of terrorist attacks last Saturday.

The eldest of four siblings was killed after leaving the relative safety of his post to take the place of younger recruits and a soldier injured under heavy artillery fire from Hamas.

In doing so, Yannai and fellow soldiers in his unit were able to thwart the militants’ onslaught, saving the lives of others at his base and hundreds of civilians living in the kibbutz behind it.

His mother, Elana Kaminka, who was born and raised in Davis, California, told DailyMail.com that how her son died was ‘an expression of how he lived’.

READ MORE