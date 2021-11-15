A British taxi driver is being hailed a hero after he apparently locked a suspected terrorist in his cab before a bomb exploded in the vehicle outside a Liverpool hospital, officials said.

The male suspect was the only person killed after his improvised explosive device detonated inside driver David Perry’s taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday, authorities said.

British police said Monday they were treating the blast as a terrorist incident — and have arrested four men in connection with it.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Sun showed Perry’s taxi pulling up outside the hospital’s entrance after he picked up the suspect about 10 minutes away.

The bomb exploded before the car had even come to a complete stop, and seconds later, Perry can be seen stumbling from the driver’s door as smoke and flames billowed from the vehicle.

