THE WASHINGTON TIMES:

A prolific World War II tank gunner lost his chance 74 years ago at a Bronze Star for a moment’s charity: talking to German children asking for a stick of bubble gum in the rubble-strewn streets of Cologne.

But Cpl. Clarence Smoyer will get his due on Wednesday morning.

In a surprise ceremony at the World War II Memorial on the National Mall, the Army will make Mr. Smoyer its latest war hero. The 95-year-old native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, will be awarded a Bronze Star for valorous actions that won him the nickname “The Hero of Cologne.”

The long-deserved award will be presented as the result of a military review board decision, said Adam Makos, a military historian whose bestselling book “Spearhead” chronicles the closing days of the European theater for Mr. Smoyer and his crew, who were manning the Army’s fleet of tanks.

Mr. Smoyer, who thinks he is in Washington solely to partake in some sightseeing and other tourist activities, will be hailed Wednesday as the hero whom many already see.