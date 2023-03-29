In the wake of a tragic shooting at Covenant High School in Nashville, Tennessee, stories of heroism from first responders have emerged as they were able to subdue the shooter in minutes before they harmed more students.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – Details have continued to come out regarding the shooting, which indicates that the shooter was a female-to-male transgender person who previously attended the school and that they likely targeted the school for being Christian.

Among stories of heroic actions from first responders, another has emerged that involves a 9-year-old student who sacrificed her life to warn other students just moments before Hale started firing on innocent people.

The student, Evelyn Dieckhaus, pulled a fire alarm as the shooting began. Family members described her as a ‘shining light’ and shared their sense of loss regarding her tragic death.

The Daily Mail Reports–

A schoolgirl who was shot and killed while trying to pull the fire alarm to stop a transgender shooter from opening fire on her classmates has been pictured for the first time.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was one of the victims shot by Audrey Hale, 28, after she opened fire at the private Christian school on Monday.

Her family has described her as a ‘shining light’ and said that they are ‘completely broken’ by her death.

READ MORE