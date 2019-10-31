NEW YORK POST:

As firefighters battled raging fires in California, this horse proved to be a hero in its own right.

Touching video captured the moment a brave horse galloped back into a roadside area overcome by thick smoke — despite rescuers’ attempts to corral it — to bring two other horses to safety as the Easy Fire raged in Ventura County.

“From the #EasyFire in Simi Valley – this thoroughbred goes back into the blaze to get his family,” Rex Chapman posted to Twitter Thursday. “Not all heroes wear capes…”

The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the horse approaching two others — one that appeared to be a pony — and running back with them.

The Easy Fire, which erupted around 6 a.m. local time Wednesday, has scorched about 1,650 acres of land, destroyed two structures and threatened 7,000 others, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.