A heroic grandmother was violently mauled as she wrestled her neighbor’s violent pitbull with her bare hands to protect her two young grandchildren, leaving her dripping with blood after the dog tore chunks out of her face, legs and arms.

Rhonda Stickney, from Motley, Minnesota, said the dangerous animal lunged at her daughter Tiffani, 27, grandson Jaxsyen, four, and Keyahra, two, as they stood in her doorway.

The 50-year-old instinctively jammed herself between the aggressive mut and the children to protect them from being ‘killed’, only for the deranged dog to drag her outside by her leg.

The giant dog went on to tear chunks out of her arm and face. Stickney claims she then grabbed hold of the dog’s jaw to stop it from biting her further until the owner came over to wrestle it off and drag it inside.

Shocking photos show the extent of the injuries Stickney had as she drove herself to hospital with blood pouring down off her savaged face.

