NEW YORK POST:

He messed with the wrong kid.

A 9-year-old Florida girl is being hailed a hero by local cops after fighting off a robber earlier this month by slugging him in his face after he tried heisting her mom’s purse.

WOW. A 9-year-old girl ran to her mom's defense this month when a man attempted a daytime robbery along Broadway Ave. @WestPalmPD will recognize the child today for her bravery. 🌟A man was later charged with robbery and battery causing great bodily harm. @WPTV @FOX29WFLX pic.twitter.com/hOqQfbqr07 — Ashleigh Walters (@AshleighWalters) November 18, 2021

West Palm Beach police officials on Thursday honored Journee Nelson for her bravery in the Nov. 2 attack outside a local supermarket, giving the courageous child a medal, certificate and a Target gift card, The Miami Herald reported.

Surveillance video shows Danielle Mobley and her daughter walking up to their car in the parking lot. A man — identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Jackson — then suddenly runs at Mobley while she is putting her groceries away, and tackles her to the ground.

