Hero Florida girl slugs mom’s mugger

NEW YORK POST:

He messed with the wrong kid.

A 9-year-old Florida girl is being hailed a hero by local cops after fighting off a robber earlier this month by slugging him in his face after he tried heisting her mom’s purse.

West Palm Beach police officials on Thursday honored Journee Nelson for her bravery in the Nov. 2 attack outside a local supermarket, giving the courageous child a medal, certificate and a Target gift card, The Miami Herald reported.

Surveillance video shows Danielle Mobley and her daughter walking up to their car in the parking lot. A man — identified as 29-year-old Demetrius Jackson — then suddenly runs at Mobley while she is putting her groceries away, and tackles her to the ground.

