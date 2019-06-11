NEW YORK POST:

A sharp-eyed motorist is being hailed as a hero for risking his life to save a woman who was being sexually attacked along a New Jersey highway, according to reports.

John Bishop, 54, was driving to his home in Burlington Township on Thursday afternoon when he got off I-295 onto Route 73 to pick up pool chemicals.

“I don’t normally go that way. I saw out the corner of my eye, I saw a woman walking and somebody grab her and yank her forcefully, slam her into the ground into the bushes and drag her down the hill,” Bishop told the Philadelphia CBS affiliate.

The good Samaritan screeched to a halt, ignoring the honking traffic, and jumped out to render assistance.