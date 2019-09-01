NY POST

One of the three law enforcement heroes injured in Saturday’s mass shooting in Texas was identified late Saturday on GoFundMe — Midland Police Officer Zack Owens. The brave cop was shot multiple times in the arm and hand, and was also struck by shards of glass in his eye, which is his most serious injury, according to the fundraising pitch posted by a family member. “Please keep Zack in your prayers as we don’t know the outcome of the situation at this time,” Abigail McCullough, who is married to the officer’s cousin Justin, said in the fundraising post.

