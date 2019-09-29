NY POST

A hero NYPD officer was fatally shot early Sunday during a desperate, hand-to-hand struggle with an armed suspect just after midnight on the grounds of the Edenwald Houses in The Bronx. Officer Brian Mulkeen, 33, a six-year veteran of the department, did not survive three gunshot injuries, Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters at Jacobi Hospital, where doctors had worked to save his life. Sources said Mulkeen had been shot with his own weapon in the head, chest and legs as he and the suspect wrestled on the ground. The suspect, too, was fatally shot. “Five officers at the location fired their service weapons, striking the man,” Monahan said.

