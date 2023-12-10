Hero butcher stops thief from beating autistic employee in NYC: NYPD

A hero supermarket butcher would not put up with a brazen bandit who tried to plunder his Queens store and then pummeled his special needs co-worker.

Ray Wilkins, 49, fended off the creep and flagged down two NYPD transit cops who slapped cuffs on the heartless brute.

Wilkins had just clocked out of work and was warming up his moped when he saw some guy “running through the parking lot” at his autistic co-worker.

“I thought maybe he knew him and he was going to run up and give him at hug…until I saw he threw the first punch and hit him,” Wilkins told the Post on Saturday. “He hit him in the face repeatedly probably six, seven times before I was able to get from my moped over there. He didn’t say nothing, he just ran right up and started punching him. I was able to get over there and grab this guy and threw him off of him.”

