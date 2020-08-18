New York Post:

The question arises: If they were going to pre-record Obama’s speech, could they not have pre-recorded it a little closer to show time? AFTER they knew the pick?

There was one glaring omission from Michelle Obama’s 20-minute Democratic National Convention speech Monday night — Kamala Harris.

That’s because the former first lady recorded her rousing speech before Joe Biden selected Sen. Harris of California as his running mate.

The speech was delivered remotely like all others at the DNC because of the coronavirus pandemic, and the Associated Press reports it was filmed before Harris was named last week as Biden’s VP candidate, indicating the choice was so close to the vest and down to the wire that even the Obamas were not in the loop.

In her speech, Michelle Obama eloquently praised Biden and emotionally denounced President Trump’s policies.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us,” she said.

