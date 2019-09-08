Fred Roberts and Mark Kostic at the San Francisco Opera opening night gala masquerade theme cocktail party on Sept. 6, 2019.

San Francisco Opera’s Opening Night Gala celebrates 97th year

San Francisco Opera Gala co-chairs Elizabeth Birka-White and Jane Mudge and Opera Guild President Mary Poland welcomed a who’s who of San Francisco for the Opera’s 97th opening night gala at the War Memorial Opera House. Besides wearing glamours gowns and custom-tailored suits, prominent guests brought a creative selection of masks for the masquerade-themed cocktail party and dinner before the performance. The masks were a nod to the SF Opera’s performance of Gounod’s rendition of the classic tragedy “Romeo and Juliet,” featuring tenor Pene Pati and soprano Nadine Sierra as the young lovers.

READ MORE AT SF GATE