Former President Donald Trump will likely dodge a perp walk but still be fingerprinted, have his mugshot taken — and possibly be led into Manhattan court in cuffs — following his criminal indictment by a Manhattan grand jury.

The stunning turn — marking the first ever criminal case against a former US president — will propel the country’s legal system into “unprecedented territory,” experts say — with court officials adding that the publicity surrounding the event will mirror that of convicted Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The charges contained in the indictment were not immediately made public. But the grand jury that voted to indict the ex-president has been probing “hush money” payments made by Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen ahead of the 2016 election. Trump has vehemently denied any claims of wrongdoing.

Here is what happens next now that Trump has been indicted:

An indictment solidifies the charges against a defendant, meaning a grand jury has determined there is enough evidence to warrant a trial after reviewing testimony presented solely by prosecutors.

“This is unprecedented territory,’’ defense lawyer and former Manhattan prosecutor Mark Bederow told The Post this month.

What charges would Trump face?

It is unclear what exact raps Trump could face, given the secrecy surrounding the grand jury.

But sources familiar with the proceeding have said the case involves the alleged falsifying of business records, or bookkeeping fraud, over the hush money to aid Trump’s election, which could also constitute a campaign finance violation.

The alleged criminal deed would amount to a reported “low-level felony’’ for which Trump could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

What happens following the indictment?

Bragg’s office will call Trump’s lawyers to inform them of the grand jury’s decision, and negotiations will begin for the former president’s surrender.

