A composite image of Kepler’s final view. The missing tiles are due to parts of the camera that failed. The final thing NASA’s Kepler Space Telescope captured was everything, or at least it looks that way. NASA ran out of fuel last year and was put into a permanent sleep mode on Oct. 30. The final full-field image it took can be seen in the above mosaic captured Sept. 25. You can see the telescope’s full view of the sky and an abundance of stars within. Some blocks of the composite image are blacked out due to failures by parts of the camera. Fortunately, the device had a modular design that allowed for other parts of the image to be retained.

