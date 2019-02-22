MEDIAITE:



The interview originally aired on August 8, 1985 on Vermont’s Channel 17/Town Meeting Television, and followed then-Burlington Mayor Sanders’ visit to Nicaragua, where he attended a rally at which Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega railed against the United States government.

The video resurfaced during the last presidential campaign when Buzzfeed posted it in June of 2015, and given Sanders’ decision to run again in 2020, will likely be circulated again. Indeed, it already has.

In the interview, Sanders said that he was “impressed” by the leaders of the Sandinista government, singling Ortega and others out for praise. The comment that got the most attention in 2016, though, was his praise for Fidel Castro.

Sanders drew an analogy between Cuba and the situation in Nicaragua,

“Way back in, what was it, 1961, they invaded Cuba,” Sanders said, “and everybody was totally convinced that Castro was the worst guy in the world and all of the Cuban people were going to rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro. They forgot that he educated their kids, gave their kids healthcare, totally transformed the society.”