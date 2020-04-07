HOTAIR.COM

Large retail stores are tweaking store policies in order to better manage the risk of exposure to the coronavirus for both customers and employees. The next time you make a run to Walmart or Target for some essentials, your shopping experience will be different. The new policies were enacted Saturday. The biggest change announced by both retailers is the limit on the number of shoppers allowed into the stores at one time. Walmart has a more specific policy than Target, at least as both stores released statements on the change. Walmart is going with a 20% policy – five customers per 1,000 square feet in the store. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

