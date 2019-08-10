Business Insider:

Epstein was placed on suicide watch in late July after he was found unresponsive with marks on his neck.

The rules for suicide watch differ based on the prison, but the monitoring process typically involves confiscating an inmate’s belongings and keeping constant eyes on them.

Suicide attempts are often successful when an inmate is kept in a cell with “anchoring devices,” a National Institute of Corrections report found.

Jeffrey Epstein died by apparent suicide in his Manhattan jail early Saturday morning.

The financier and convicted sex offender was awaiting trial on sex trafficking and conspiracy charges for which he faced up to 45 years in prison.

Epstein was placed on suicide watch, a monitoring process that is designed to prevent someone from taking their own life, in late July. He was not on suicide watch at the time of his death, multiple sources told NBC News.