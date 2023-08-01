Here’s How Biden’s Regulatory Agenda Stacks Up To Obama’s After 30 Months On The Job

President Joe Biden’s regulatory agenda has proven to be even more costly than that of former President Barack Obama through the first 30 months of their respective presidencies, according to data released Monday by the American Action Forum (AAF), a policy analysis group that promotes free market solutions to policy issues.

Biden’s regulatory state has implemented 620 final rules totaling an estimated $395.5 billion in costs and 232.4 million paperwork hours, according to AAF’s data. Through two and a half years as president, Obama had issued 926 final regulatory rules amounting to approximately $222.4 billion and 145.6 million paperwork hours.

“President Biden wants changes so large, there’s no way that they would get through congress,” Diana Furchtgott-Roth, director of the Center for Energy, Climate and Environment at the Heritage Foundation, told the Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that Biden “has to turn to the agencies to get these massive changes through.” The administration is attempting to leverage “administrative, executive branch overreach to do what Congress will not pass,” she concluded. (RELATED: Supreme Court Rolls Back Biden EPA’s Expansive Water Regulation)

AAF published its data just weeks after the Foundation for Government Accountability released a report which concluded that the Biden administration is imposing the most expensive regulatory agenda of any administration in American history.

READ MORE