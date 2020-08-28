Biz Pac Review:

Liberals showed their true colors again as Hollywood celebrities unleashed petty and ugly attacks against women speaking in support of President Donald Trump.

Several Hollywood stars were apparently triggered by the powerful speeches from conservative women during the third night of the Republican National Convention, taking to social media to bash them for daring to support Trump.

The left-wing celebrities targeted speakers who highlighted the night’s focus on American women and women in the nation’s history, including Susan B. Anthony and the suffragettes.

Griffin ignited social media with a vulgar attack on first lady Melania Trump after her highly-praised speech the previous night.

Kathy Griffin also bashed both McEnany and Conway.

White House special counselor Kellyanne Conway was insulted as a “cult member” by so-called comedian Rosie O’Donnell.

Actress Joely Fisher joined in the attacks on Conway, who just announced this week that she will be leaving her post at the White House later this month. “So Long , Farewell…Auf Wiedersehen, Goodbye!!”

Perpetually offended Alyssa Milano, who couldn’t hold a candle to the first woman to have run a successful presidential campaign, also fired a vulgar shot..Milano leveled another insult at Lara Trump, the president’s daughter-in-law. “Is she forgetting about the millions of Americans who are still unemployed because of his failed coronavirus response?“

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was also targeted by the Hollywood elites, who attacked her after her moving and deeply personal speech in which she shared that she had opted to get a preventive double mastectomy in 2018. Joely Fisher had a smug comeback: “Brava @kayleighmcenany ..how brave to tell your story. His mishandling of the pandemic and his yearning to butcher American healthcare should upset you…no?“

