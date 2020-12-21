Biz Pac Review:

At least five of President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet picks ahead of his inauguration have expressed pro-gun control views in the past.

Four of the former vice president’s selections have called for an “assault weapons” ban, and one of whom has been appointed to a top domestic policy role.

Pro-Second Amendment groups like the Gun Owners of America fear a continuous court battle “over the next four years” is brewing.

Biden, who is set to be inaugurated on Jan. 20, has said he plans to end the sale of so-called “assault weapons” and “high-capacity magazines” in addition to instituting red flag legislation and ending liability protections for gun manufacturers and sellers, according to his campaign website. The former vice president’s gun control plan, coupled with his slew of cabinet picks that seem to share his views on the issue, has pro-Second Amendment groups on edge.

“We’re going to be fighting for our rights continuously over the next four years no doubt about it,” senior vice president of the Gun Owners of America Erich Pratt told the DCNF. “And a lot of this is going to be in Congress and a lot of it in the courts because if and when Biden is inaugurated, he’s going to try to do a lot from executive action.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra was tapped by Biden last week to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, according to the New York Times. The AG was quoted in 2019 court filing arguing that AR-15s are “not in common use for lawful purposes like self defense.” [more on Becerra at BizPacReview]

Dr. Vivek Murty

Dr. Vivek Murty, who served in former President Barack Obama’s administration, was reportedly nominated by Biden to take up the role of the country’s Surgeon General on Dec. 7, according to CNN. Murty, an American physician, criticized the National Rifle Association (NRA) and likened gun control to a “health care issue,” in a 2012 tweet.[more on Murty at BizPacReview]

Former Obama-era Security Adviser Susan Rice

Former Obama-era security adviser Susan Rice was tapped for the top domestic policy role in Biden’s administration, Politico reported last week. Rice appeared in a June interview with both Everytown For Gun Safety and Moms Demand Action to discuss firearms law and racial justice unrest that was prevalent at the time. [more on Rice at BizPacReview]

Former South Bend Mayor, Democratic Presidential Candidate Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend Mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was selected to head Biden’s Department of Transportation, according to Tuesday CNN report. Buttigieg, who is said to be the first gay Senate-approved cabinet secretary, repeatedly called for a prohibition on “assault weapons” while on the campaign trail in 2019. [more on Buttigieg at BizPacReview]

Former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm

Former Democratic Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm was reportedly tapped to Biden’s energy secretary on Tuesday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Granholm lambasted politicians and called for sweeping changes to the nation’s gun laws in 2012 following the Aurora, Colorado, movie theater shooting, Michigan Live reported.[more on Granholm at BizPacReview]

