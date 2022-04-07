NEW YORK POST:

President Biden and the White House have repeatedly denied that he and Hunter Biden ever discussed the first son’s controversial overseas business dealings — yet there are at least a dozen times when Joe Biden had to know what his son was doing.

1. Joe “recommends”

The latest example emerged Wednesday, when it was revealed that Hunter Biden got his dad to write a recommendation letter to Brown University for the son of a powerful Chinese business associate, Jonathan Li.

“Jonathan, Hunter asked me to send you a copy of the recommendation letter that he asked his father to write on behalf of Christopher for Brown University,” Hunter Biden’s then-business partner, Eric Schwerin, wrote to Li on Feb. 18, 2017, in an email first revealed by Fox News.

Schwerin told Li the “original” was being shipped by FedEx to university president Christina Paxson “directly at Brown.”

Li is the CEO of the Chinese investment firm BHR Partners and in 2013 established a subsidiary — Bohai Harvest RST (Shanghai) Equity Investment Fund Management Co., known as BHR — where Hunter Biden was a founding board member and held a 10% equity share through a company called Skaneateles LLC.

After the White House refused to say whether the first son remained a part-owner after resigning from the board in 2019, Hunter Biden’s lawyer finally told the New York Times that Hunter “no longer holds any interest, ­directly or indirectly, in either BHR or Skaneateles.”

