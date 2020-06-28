MSN.com:
SAN ANTONIO : H-E-B has announced temporary limits on some items in their store to help protect the supply chain. H-E-B feels this will help ensure products are available for everyone and says that /their/ stores have a strong supply and they will continue to restock every day.
Product Limits
The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:
- Brisket – Limit 2
Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)
- Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
- Bath tissue singles – limit 2
- Paper towels – limit 2
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
- H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 10 items
- Hand soap – 4 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
- The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region:
- Baby wipes – limit 2
- Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4
- Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2
Advertisements