Here we go again! TX grocery chain announces rationing of ‘some items’

MSN.com:

SAN ANTONIO : H-E-B has announced temporary limits on some items in their store to help protect the supply chain. H-E-B feels this will help ensure products are available for everyone and says that /their/ stores have a strong supply and they will continue to restock every day.

Product Limits

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

  • Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

  • Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2
  • Bath tissue singles – limit 2
  • Paper towels – limit 2
  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1
  • H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 10 items
  • Hand soap – 4 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items
  • The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region:
  • Baby wipes – limit 2
  • Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4
  • Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2

