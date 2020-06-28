MSN.com:

SAN ANTONIO : H-E-B has announced temporary limits on some items in their store to help protect the supply chain. H-E-B feels this will help ensure products are available for everyone and says that /their/ stores have a strong supply and they will continue to restock every day.

Product Limits

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

Brisket – Limit 2

Non-food items (all H-E-B stores)

Bath Tissue Multipack – limit 2

Bath tissue singles – limit 2

Paper towels – limit 2

Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid 50ct and larger – Limit 1

H-E-B Acid Controller/Famotidine and Pepcid smaller than 50ct – Limit 2

Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 2 items

Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 2 items

Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items

Hand sanitizer – 10 items

Hand soap – 4 items

Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items

Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items

First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

The following product limits only apply to H-E-B stores in the Border Region:

Baby wipes – limit 2

Eggs, less than 30 count – limit 4

Eggs, 30 count or greater – limit 2

More at MSN.com